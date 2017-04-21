AfriFone launches made-in-Nigeria Smartphone

… unveils AfriOne model.

By Chris Onuoha

In a bid to improve and democratise technology through affordable innovative products, AfriFone Limited, an emerging ICT experts have come up with a locally made smartphone called, ‘AfriOne Mobiles.’

From Left: Abdulahed Mustapha, Permanent Secretary, Lagos Global; Sahir Berry, AfriOne Founder & CEO; Olufemi Odubiyi, Commissioner of Science and Technology, Lagos State; Hemang Kapur, AfriOne Co-Founder & CTO and Lekan Akinjide,CCO Afrione during the launch of AfriFone Made-in-Nigeria Smartphone in Lagos weekend.

The new smartphone model seen as a technological breakthrough and precedent for the enterprising Nigeria’s populace was unveiled yesterday in Lagos by the State Governor  Akinwunmi Ambode alongside other dignitaries who include AfriOne Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sahir Berry; Managing Director, Contec Global, Roheen Berry; AfriOne Founder and Chief Technical Officer, Hemang Kapur and Lekan Akinjide among others.

According to the founder: “This marks the availability of the first-in-country produced Smartphone for sale through the Nigerian marketplace. AfriOne champions corporate socio-economic development, while wholly supporting the “Made in Nigeria” mantra. We model products that utilize cutting-edge technology, reflect a modern, sleek design and integrate the latest and arguably necessary financial technology such as mobile health, mobile education and mobile banking—all with the goal of facilitating connectivity among Nigerians and the rest of the world,” stated Sahir Berry.

Speaking also, Hemang Kapur  stated,“AfriOne aims to democratise technology, by offering affordable innovations through our product offerings and removing barriers for large scale adoption of advanced technologies in Nigeria—hence our motto: “AfriOne – one for everyone.” We offer a wide range of feature rich and technologically loaded product lines from dual sim mobile phones to educational tablet PCs and even android smart watches, explained Hemang Kapur.

“We are tangibly investing in Nigeria’s future while providing a valuable skill—set to its work-force that will facilitate continued innovation in Nigeria’s emerging, dynamic and robust market. In adherence to the AfriOne in-house agenda, young men and women have the opportunity to be involved in product development and strategic management training programmes,” explained Roheen Berry.

“In  addition to the production of contemporary ICT devices and accessories, AfriOne is also dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with particular regard to the Berry family’s passion for youth empowerment. The corporation facilitates education and training programmes encourages entrepreneurship in Nigeria, recognizing it as a means of contributing to national economic growth.”Roheen Berry added.

