Amaechi hands Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s aide 7 days to retract posts

Posted April 17, 2017 7:51 pm by Comments

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME
PORT HARCOURT – Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has written to Chief Fani Kayode and the aide to governor of Ekiti state, Mr Lere Olayinka to retract their post on their twitter accounts linking him with the $ 430 million found in a luxury home in Ikoyi lagos state.

The Minister who wrote through his counsel, Mr Lateef Fagbemi SAN said if they failed to make the retraction within seven days they would meet in court. He said the retraction should be made in about five national newspapers and their twitter pages.

He also said Olayinka should pay him 500 million naira while Kayode who was a former Minister of Transportation should part with 750 million naira.

Winasbet.com

The Minister said the money were compensation for the damages he had suffered from their various postings.

According to Amaechi he was not the owner of the luxury apartment and the money found in the place, adding that he also did not acquire an apartment in the place for a lady and does not own a house in Lagos state.

Amaechi who is also a former governor of Rivers state said the post painted him as an adulterous man whereas he is a happy family man, married to only one wife.

“In the spirit of a second chance we have our clients instruction to give you an ultimatum of 7 days from receipt of this letter to issue an apology in 5 national dailies and your twitter ha due . Your apology which should be heartfelt must be a total withdrawal of your claim and its imputation must also contain an expression of deep regret for this unwarranted attack and must also contain retraction of the false statement of yours.

We also demand from you as compensation for the malicious and defamatory claim. Please note that the demand will increase with time if you fail to retract the statement immediately. Failure to do any of these would be met with stiff legal actions which your defamatory act deserves .”,the counsel said.

“We have been inundated with calls concerning about a threat by Rotimi Amaechi to sue Chief Fani-Kayode for defamation over the 43 million USD issue. We are not any sleep over this matter. We have not received any court processes or letters from Ameachi but when we do so our lawyers will respond vigorously and appropiately. Thank you”- signed Jude Ndukwe, Special Advisor to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on media.

The post Amaechi hands Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s aide 7 days to retract posts appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1.  Amaechi to sue Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s aide for N1.25bn Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt THE Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has given a seven-day ultimatum to the former Aviation...
  2. Amaechi’s aide replies Fani-Kayode over ownership of EFCC’s Lagos found billions By Anthony Ogbonna Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi’s media aide, Mr. David Iyofor has replied the former Minister of Aviation, Chief...
  3. “Rotimi Amaechi Owns The $43m Found In Ikoyi Flat” – Femi Fani-Kayode The former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, alleges that Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, is the owner of the $...
  4. EFCC obtains another warrant to detain Fani Kayode for 21 days Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode was Monday ordered to be remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC by...
  5. Under no circumstances will I pay any money back to EFCC or Govt – Fani-Kayode Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who is facing trial over alleged N26million fraud, has said that under no circumstances...
  6. Is Rotimi Ameachi a human being? – Fani-Kayode aide Former Aviation Minister, Chief Fani-Kayode, has said that any attempt to cover up owner of the sums of $ 43million,...
  7. Fayose criticises ‘continued EFCC detention of Jonathan’s aide, invasion of Fani-Kayode’s home’ Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has frowned at the persistent harassment of Nigerians by the Economic and Financial Crimes...
  8. Money laundering: Fani-Kayode, ex-finance minister, 2 others get N1bn bail A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday granted a bail of N250 million each to a former Aviation Minister,...
  9. Don’t try me with Fani-Kayode, ex-minister begs court Ramon Oladimeji A former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, has asked Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal...
  10. Ikoyi $43m: Apologise to Amaechi, Rivers APC tells Wike, Fayose, Fani-Kayode The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State on Monday lambasted Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Ayodele Fayose of...

< YOHAIG home