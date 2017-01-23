APC expels Senator Udoedeghe

A former Senator and Ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpanudoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Party in Akwa Ibom State.

In a letter addressed to the APC National Vice Chairman/Zonal Chairman South South, titled, “Expulsion of Senator John James Akpanudoedeghe”.

The letter reads: “Consequent upon the ratification of Sen John James Akpanudoedeghe’s suspension and the recommendation of his total expulsion from the party by the Uyo Chapter of the Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which had emanated from his (Udoedeghe’s) earlier suspension by the Executive Committee of his Ward, that is, APC Ward 6, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee wishes to state as follows:

“That whereas we had received a letter of ratification of suspension in respect to Sen. J.J. Udoedeghe dated 16th January, 2017, from the Uyo Chapter Executive Committee, signed by not less than 28 (Twenty Eight) out of 37 members of the said Exco (copy attached as annexture A);

“And whereas the said ratification of suspension was sequel to an earlier suspension of the same person by the APC, Ward 6 Exco, in a letter signed on their behalf by Messrs Michael Tom and Uyoata Sunday, Ward Chairman and Ward Secretary respectively, dated 9th January, 2017 (copy attached as annexture B);

“And whereas the action of the said Ward Executive Committee resulted from an earlier petition by some Stakeholders of the party to wit: Messrs Solomon John and Effiong Uboh dated 18th December, 2016, in which they accused the said Sen. J.J. Udoedeghe of allegedly committing series of anti-party offences (copy attached as annexture C);

“And whereas the State Executive Committee from the time of receipt of the said letter and the evidence attacked thereto, up until the time of taking this decision, has not received any letter of appeal from the accused, Sen. John James Akpanudoedeghe, contradicting the allegations made against him;

“We wish to state that we are convinced based on evidence before us and the concomitant conducts of the accused (Sen. J.J. Udoedeghe), some of which are, but not limited to:

“Sponsorship of thugs and disgruntled elements on 18th January, 2017, to attack, harass, intimidate and cause grievous bodily harm on staff and executive members of the party at the State Secretariat located on No. 4 Atiku Abubarkar Avenue, Uyo, in contravention of Article 21 A (vii) of the Party’s Constitution;

“Past and most recent unauthorized publications (copies attached as annexture D) with intention to malign, ridicule, and further cause confusion and disunity within the party, thereby contravening Article 21 A (v) of the party’s constitution, etc;

“Consequently, Sen. John James Akpanudoedeghe, who until this decision was a member of the State Caucus of the APC, is hereby expelled forthwith from the party in line with Article 13.7 (vi).

“In transmitting to you, Mr Zonal/ National Chairman and the Zonal Executive Committee of our great party our unanimous resolution and decision, the State Executive Committee wishes to draw your attention to our earlier letters dated 1st September, 2015 in respect to the expelled Sen. John James Akpanudoedeghe, even as we reiterate our unalloyed loyalty to the party’s national leadership as well as our collective resolve to defend its principles.

