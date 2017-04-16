APC Rivers, united under Amaechi’s leadership – Peterside

Dr Dakuku Peterside, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers is united under the leadership of Chibuike Amaechi.

Peterside told a news conference in Port Harcourt on Sunday that there was no disagreement in the APC in the state.

“ There is absolutely no disagreement in the APC. APC in Rivers state is united under the leadership of Mr Chibuike Amaechi.

“ All of us in the party subscribe to his leadership and we have all agreed to subject ourselves to his leadership,” he said.

Peterside,the party`s governorship candidate in the 2015 election in Rivers, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) used propaganda to create an impression that there was disagreement in the APC.

“ What is going on is that the PDP has been churning out cheap, stale propaganda to paint a picture that there is division in the APC.

“ It is easy to sell the story that Magnus Abe, the Senator representing my Senatorial district has formed his own camp of the APC. I am in regular touch with Abe and I can say there is no such thing.

“APC is one, united big family driven by the passion to offer Rivers people good governance,” he said.

Peterside said that the party was not talking about the governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

He said that at the right time, the party would choose a candidate, respecting internal democracy.

