Army confirms Usman’s appointment as substantive spokesman

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Army has confirmed the appointment of Brigadier-General Sani Usman as substantive Director, Army Public Relations.

The confirmation of Usman as Army’s substantive spokesman came barely one year after he held the position in an acting capacity.

It equally came three weeks after Usman was promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier-General by the Nigerian Army Council.

Although it was yet to be made public at press time, Vanguard gathered that the confirmation of Usman was effected last Friday and communicated officially to him, yesterday.

It will be recalled that Usman, who assumed his position last January, in acting capacity, took over from Brig.-Gen. Olajide Laleye, who was transferred to the 4th Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Benin, as Commander.

Until his appointment, Usman was the spokesman of the 7th Division of the Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

