Artists sympathise with family of late veteran Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare

Lagos – Some artists in Lagos on Saturday expressed shock at the demise of the late veteran Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare, aged 64.

They also expressed their sympathies with the family of the deceased actor.

Omatshola Iseli, popularly called Tee-Mac, a renowned musician, expressed shock at the death of Bakare, saying he was not aware that the deceased suffered heart/lungs-related disease for long before his death.

“This is quite shocking to me as I never knew he was ill; I don’t have a personal relationship with him but we met at different gatherings during his life time.

“He took acting seriously while alive; and had left a good legacy and a good name which is better than fortune,” he said.

Miss Ayo Orobiyi, popularly called Adunni Nefretitti, said that the veteran actor was an energetic actor, adding that she used to admire his baritone voice.

“It is unfortunate that nobody came to his rescue when he needed financial assistance. I wish him a peaceful rest and I condole with the family the deceased left behind also.

“This is a great loss and I pray God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the folk singer said.

Mr Kehinde Oluwafunsho, the Nigeria representative of The Pan African Historical Theatre Project (PANAFEST) said that the actor was very versatile, having featured in both Yoruba and English movies.

He said Bakare was a successful man who achieved greatly in Nollywood.

“He was a great veteran and good actor; born to do what he did on stage, no stress to get us arrested by his good acting.

“His voice would thunder; his big, wealthy-man posture was without equal in the industry.

“ It will be very difficult to replace this great man, may his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Olumide Bakare died after battling with a heart/lung linked ailment since 2013.

During his life time as an active actor, he featured in many block-buster movies and soap, notable among them was the popular soap, Papa Ajasco and Company by Wale Adenuga.

The late Bakare also starred in `Ise onise’ (2009); `Aye olorogun’ (2007) and `Iboji’ (2008), `Maami’ (2011), `Last flight to Abuja’, `Kofo, the first lady’, `Koboko’ and others.

The deceased was popular for his fatherly roles in many Nollywood movies.

His active career in the movie industry stopped after he took ill in 2013.

He was flown abroad for surgery and returned after, but was never active in the movie industry after.

He appealed to Nigerians in 2016 for financial assistance to treat his illness then having exhausted his savings on medical treatment.

