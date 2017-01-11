Asaba International Airport to be completed in March —Okpuno

Posted January 11, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE contractor handling the building of Asaba International Airport, ULO Consultants, has assured that the airport would be ready for commissioning by March this year.

It will be recalled that the airport was downgraded by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, in April 2015, barring bigger aircraft from the airport.

Winasbet.com

Chief Executive Officer ULO Consultants, Mr. Uche Okpuno, who gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen, said the rehabilitation work on the runway and taxi way had reached advance stage.

Okpuno said they had commenced the installation of Instrument Landing System, ILS and Air Field Lighting, AFL system, explaining that the ILS and AFL were visibility guides which aid the aircraft to land without the pilot seeing the runway.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post Asaba International Airport to be completed in March —Okpuno appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Asaba Airport: Installation of landing aids begins From Paul Osuyi, Asaba AFTER about eight years of construction work at the Asaba Airport, indications have emerged that the...
  2. Asaba Int’l Airport to be closed temporarily- Okowa Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday said that the Asaba International Airport would be closed down temporarily, when work on the...
  3. Downgrading of Asaba Airport: Okowa appoints consultants DELTA State Government has appointed consultants with a view to upgrading facilities at the multi billion naira Asaba International Airport...
  4. Abuja airport to be closed for 6 weeks in Feb., March 2017 – Sirika Abuja – The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika, says the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, will...
  5. 14 firms bid for Asaba airport concession Nosa Akenzua No fewer than 14 companies have indicated their interest to bid for the proposed concession of the Asaba...
  6. CNPP calls on EFCC to probe Asaba airport project By Emma Amaize THE Conference of Political Parties, CNPP, Delta State, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...
  7. Plane Aborts Landing As Cows Take Over Owerri Airport Runway By Lawani Mikairu Tragedy was averted, yesterday, when a fully-loaded plane of Air Peace had to abort landing at Sam...
  8. FG says Asaba airport not safe The Federal Government has said it cannot at the moment guarantee the safety and security of air travellers using the...
  9. Light aircraft allowed at Benin Airport -FAAN …stranded passengers, traders, others lament Management of Benin Airport shut down opera­tions on Saturday to per­mit a three-week repair and...
  10. FAAN shuts Benin Airport for 3 weeks The Benin Airport in Edo State is to be closed this weekend by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN,...

< YOHAIG home