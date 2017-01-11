Asaba International Airport to be completed in March —Okpuno

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE contractor handling the building of Asaba International Airport, ULO Consultants, has assured that the airport would be ready for commissioning by March this year.

It will be recalled that the airport was downgraded by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, in April 2015, barring bigger aircraft from the airport.

Chief Executive Officer ULO Consultants, Mr. Uche Okpuno, who gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen, said the rehabilitation work on the runway and taxi way had reached advance stage.

Okpuno said they had commenced the installation of Instrument Landing System, ILS and Air Field Lighting, AFL system, explaining that the ILS and AFL were visibility guides which aid the aircraft to land without the pilot seeing the runway.

