ASUU wants visitation panel for Ondo varsity

Dayo Johnson Akure

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to set up a visitation panel to investigate Ondo State owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA. In a letter to the governor, the union said the call became imperative given the infractions allegedly committed at the institution since the last visitation exercise was carried out eight years ago.

The letter, signed by the Chairman, ASUU, AAUA Branch, Dr Sola Fayose, and entitled: ‘Dangerous dimensions/manifestations in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko and the need for urgent intervention’, asked government to act fast before the situation get out of hand at the institution.

Such infractions, according to the union include “the use of ad hoc committee to replace the Academic Programme Committee, tampering with the NUC Approved Academic Programme without recourse to the NUC BMAS which is the template for any sound and valid academic programme in the university, suspension and recommending ASUU leadership and Congress member for termination of appointment in utter disregard to the non-victimisation clause as contained in the MoU reached for the suspension of the July – October, 2016 withdrawal of service action meant to press for the payment of several months salary and deductions, and the flagrantly disregarding of a recommendation of the last visitation panel that nobody that is above 70 years should be appointed as an employee of the Adekunle Ajasin University”.

