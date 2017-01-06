At least 33 killed in Brazil prison: government

At least 33 detainees died in a prison in northern Brazil on Friday, five days after a bloody riot in another prison killed 56 people, a local government source said.

“Thirty-three deaths have been recorded at PAMC (Agricola de Monte Cristo prison) in the early morning hours,” the government of Roraima state said in a brief statement, adding that the situation is now “under control.”

