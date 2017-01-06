At least 33 killed in Brazil prison: government

Posted January 6, 2017 2:51 pm by Comments

At least 33 detainees died in a prison in northern Brazil on Friday, five days after a bloody riot in another prison killed 56 people, a local government source said.

“Thirty-three deaths have been recorded at PAMC (Agricola de Monte Cristo prison) in the early morning hours,” the government of Roraima state said in a brief statement, adding that the situation is now “under control.”

The post At least 33 killed in Brazil prison: government appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 25 inmates killed in Brazil prison clash At least 25 inmates have died in clashes between two rival factions in a prison in far northern Brazil, local...
  2. 60 killed In Brazil Prison Riot – State Official Around 60 people have been killed in a bloody prison riot sparked by a war between rival drug gangs in...
  3. 33 prisoners killed in Brazil jail riot At least 33 prisoners have been killed in a prison in northern Brazil, just days after 56 died during a...
  4. At Least 40 Prisoners Escape From Brazil Prison At least 40 prisoners have escaped from a jail in the eastern Brazilian city of Recife after a bomb was used...
  5. 20 killed in renewed attack in Plateau communities. No fewer than 20 people have been killed in attacks carried out in the early hours of Sunday in Zakupwang...
  6. 60 inmates killed, many beheaded, in Brazil riot Relatives of inmates gather at the main gate of the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex to ask for information after a...
  7. Brazil Corruption Scandal: Third Minister Resigns From Temer’s Government A third minister has resigned from Brazil’s interim President Michel Temer’s government after being linked to a corruption scandal. The...
  8. Breaking news: Many feared killed as Fulani herdsmen invade Enugu communities Scores of persons have been reportedly killed in the Fulani herdsmen invasion of Ukpabi,Nimbo in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of...
  9. Lamido cries out from prison: I’m being persecuted over 2019 Presidency After spending 72 hours with his two sons in Kano Central Prison, immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido,...
  10. Lamido, son flown to Abuja by prison authority The authority of Kano central prison Monday morning flew detained former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, his sons,...

< YOHAIG home