Ayade’s aide donates N50,000 monthly from salary to motherless babies

By Emma Una

CALABAR—Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Mr. Marrtins Orim, has said each time he sees babies abandoned by their mothers he is moved to tears, noting that a baby is a gift from God who has a destiny to fulfill on earth.

This came as he donated N200,000 to Uwanse Motherless Babies Home, Calabar and promised additional N50,000 from his salary every month for the upkeep of the children throughout his tenure as Chief of Staff.

Mr Orim, who spoke at the Uwanse Motherless Babies Home, Calabar, where he went to cut the cake to mark his 43rd birthday, said each child brought into the world had a special purpose to fulfill and should not be abandoned by the mother no matter the circumstances she found herself.

