Ayade’s aide donates N50,000 monthly from salary to motherless babies

Posted January 12, 2017 11:51 pm by Comments

By Emma Una

CALABAR—Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Mr. Marrtins Orim, has said each time he sees babies abandoned by their mothers he is moved to tears, noting that a baby is a gift from God who has a destiny to fulfill on earth.

This came as he donated  N200,000 to Uwanse Motherless Babies Home, Calabar and promised additional N50,000 from his salary every month for the upkeep of the children  throughout his tenure as Chief of Staff.

Mr Orim, who spoke at the Uwanse Motherless Babies Home, Calabar, where he went to cut the cake to mark his 43rd birthday, said each child brought into the world had a special purpose to fulfill and should not be abandoned  by the mother no matter the circumstances she found herself.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post Ayade’s aide donates N50,000 monthly from salary to motherless babies appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Orphanages to the rescue as number of abandoned, motherless babies rises The ugly phenomenon of abandoning children has been a social stigma for ages. As it is rampant in Oyo State,...
  2. CBN Gov. Emefiele Donates All Gifts Received At Mother’s Funeral To Motherless Babies Homes   Just before he left Delta on Sunday, a day after burying his mother in a modest ceremony in Agbor, Central Bank of...
  3. Actress Mosun Filani Celebrates Birthday With Hubby At Motherless Babies Home (Pics) Yoruba actress, Mosun Filani Oduoye and her husband who is one of the popular PDP politician in Osun State, Hon...
  4. Anambra Police Tour Prisons And Motherless Babies’ Homes The Police in Anambra State have vowed to prove their friendliness with a visit to the prison and some Motherless...
  5. Jubilation As Governor Ayade Pays December Salary By Ekemini Ebekpo, CALABAR – The action of a PDP governor paying December salary on the 1st of December has...
  6. Gov. Ayade Orders Payment of May Salary The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has ordered that the payment of the one month backlog of salary owed...
  7. MC Galaxy celebrates birthday at Motherless babies home with friends, drops 2 new singles  MC Galaxy a.ka. the king of New Dance in Africa who turned a year older yesterday spent it at the...
  8. Skolombo Boys: Ayade donates 14 patrol vehicles to police Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State has do­nated 14 patrol Hilux vans to a police task force called “Operation...
  9. Ayade orders payment of June salary Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade yesterday ordered the payment of this month’s salary on or before June 26. A...
  10. No militant invasion of Cross River Government House – Ayade’s aide The Cross River State Government has dismissed as false, the report by some online publications claiming that the Government House...

< YOHAIG home