Banker on trial for allegedly diverting money into lover’s account

Posted February 14, 2017 8:51 am by Comments

A 22-year-old banker, Afolabi Sanusi, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja magistrate’s court in Lagos for allegedly diverting money into his lover’s account.

Sanusi, a resident of Ijora-Badia area of Lagos State, is facing charges of breach of the peace, diversion of fund and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Rita Momoh, said that the accused committed the offences on January 18, at Ojuwoye, Mushin, Lagos.

Winasbet.com

She said that the accused diverted N967,000, property of a bank in Mushin.

“The accused, a staff of the bank, fraudulently converted N967,000 to his own,” Momoh said.

She said that the accused conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by issuing forged stamped tellers to customers.

According to her, “the accused presented false stamped deposit slips to customers after receiving money from them and pretended that the slips were genuinely issued.

“During investigation, it was discovered that the accused had been transferring and crediting the account of a customer, who was later discovered to be his girlfriend.

“The lady was called and she confirmed that the accused used to credit her account.”

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate, Mr. M. K. O. Fadeyin, adjourned the case till March 8.

The post Banker on trial for allegedly diverting money into lover’s account appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Police arraign banker for allegedly assaulting Lagos DPO Afeez Hanafi The Lagos State Police Command has charged a banker, Obi Adaobi, with assaulting a Divisional Police Officer in...
  2. Bank customers kick against current account maintenance fee In a communiqué signed by President of the Association, Mr. Uju Ogubunka, and Executive Secretary, Onyema Okoroh, the Association called...
  3. Pictured! Banker Sentenced To 39 Years In Jail Term For Stealing From Dead Customer Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of the Lagos State High Court on Thursday sentenced a banker, Olawale Garuba, to 39 years imprisonment...
  4. Money Laundering Allegations: Court Freezes Ozekhome’s Account A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of  75million Naira discovered in the bank account...
  5. Teacher docked for allegedly defrauding lover of N175,000 A-43-year-old teacher, Tofunmi Ogooluwamide, who allegedly defrauded a woman of N175,000 under the pretence of marrying her, on Tuesday appeared...
  6. Diverting money: Jibrin makes more confessions, accusations The former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin has accused Speaker Yakubu Dogara and three principal...
  7. Pandemonium in Badagry over iman’s alleged bid to use lover for money ritual Mowo 11, a suburb of Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Badagry area in Lagos State, was yesterday thrown into...
  8. EFCC Arraigns Former Banker For N25million Scam Read the EFCC press statement below… A former banker with Fidelity Bank Plc, Friday Yahaya (alias Peter Arikhan) has been...
  9. Banker who allegedly stole ex-DIG’s N30m granted bail The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday varied the bail conditions of a former Branch Manager of First City...
  10. How banker transferred customers’ funds to family – Police The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the police on Thursday arraigned a Diamond Bank Plc worker, Obioha Okengwu, at the...

< YOHAIG home