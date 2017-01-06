Bayelsa monarch appoints former Milad to lead Council of Chiefs

A former Military Administrator of Ebonyi and Delta States, Navy Captain Walter Aye Feghabo-Amain (retd), has emerged the new Alternate-Chairman of Nembe Chiefs Council, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Chief Feghabo-Amain, whose nomination was announced by the monarch of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Dakoru, Mingi XII, Amanayabo of Nembe, at the end of year meeting of the Chiefs Council at Mingi’s Palace in Nembe, will be assisted by a 14-member Executive Council.

King Daukoru, in his speech at the occasion, commended the Federal and Bayelsa State Governments and several companies for the progress in different aspects of life in Nembe Kingdom. He expressed the appreciation of the people over the construction of a road to Nembe and internal roads within the community by the state government. He stated that as a result movement of goods and services had become a lot easier, for the people.

The royal father further commended security agencies in the state and the people of Nembe, for the level of peace achieved in the Kingdom. The Mingi, therefore, challenged the people of Nembe to capitalise on the situation by engaging in lawful commercial activities to boost the economy of the state and the kingdom.

Other members of the new Nembe Chiefs Council executive include, Chief A. Ekigha-Iweka Vice Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Warinboye Ikurite Secretary, Chief Inatimi-Yemanain Treasurer, Chief Beinmote Egi-Dani Financial Secretary and Chief Nathan Egba Ologo Publicity Secretary, Chief (Engr.) William Olali Inbiyaibugo Legal Liaison Officer and Chief Biterefie Iyalla Peresuo as Auditor.

