Bayelsa monarch appoints former Milad to lead Council of Chiefs

Posted January 6, 2017 2:51 am by Comments

A former Military Administrator of Ebonyi and Delta States, Navy Captain Walter Aye Feghabo-Amain (retd), has emerged the new Alternate-Chairman of Nembe Chiefs Council, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Chief Feghabo-Amain, whose nomination was announced by the monarch of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Dakoru, Mingi XII, Amanayabo of Nembe, at the end of year meeting of the Chiefs Council at Mingi’s Palace in Nembe, will be assisted by a 14-member Executive Council.

King Daukoru, in his speech at the occasion, commended the Federal and Bayelsa State Governments and several companies for the progress in different aspects of life in Nembe Kingdom. He expressed the appreciation of the people over the construction of a road to Nembe and internal roads within the community by the state government. He stated that as a result movement of goods and services had become a lot easier, for the people.

Winasbet.com

The royal father further commended security agencies in the state and the people of Nembe, for the level of peace achieved in the Kingdom. The Mingi, therefore, challenged the people of Nembe to capitalise on the situation by engaging in lawful commercial activities to boost the economy of the state and the kingdom.

Other members of the new Nembe Chiefs Council executive include, Chief A. Ekigha-Iweka Vice Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Warinboye Ikurite Secretary, Chief Inatimi-Yemanain Treasurer, Chief Beinmote Egi-Dani Financial Secretary and Chief Nathan Egba Ologo Publicity Secretary, Chief (Engr.) William Olali Inbiyaibugo Legal Liaison Officer and Chief Biterefie Iyalla Peresuo as Auditor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post Bayelsa monarch appoints former Milad to lead Council of Chiefs appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bayelsa monarch seeks help over sea piracy THE Amanayabo of Okpoama Kingdom in Brass Local Council of Bayelsa State, King Ebitimi Banigo has expressed concern over the...
  2. General Buratai In The Ancient City Of Nembe, Bayelsa State (Photos) Chief of Army staff General Burutai in the Ancient city of Nembe, Bayelsa State, at the palace of Mingi, king...
  3. Alleged cultism: Arrest of monarch, 5 chiefs sparks anxiety in Rivers town OKPOSI COMMUNITY -THERE is tension at Okposi community in Egbema Kingdom, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area in Rivers State, following the...
  4. 90-yr-old Bayelsa monarch relives kidnap experience Yenagoa—The paramount ruler of Tombia town in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, Chief Christian Otobotekere, said the 17 days...
  5. Assassins butcher Bayelsa monarch with machetes The paramount ruler of Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa state, Chiefson Awululu, was on Tuesday attacked with machetes by...
  6. Ajimobi eulogises Olubadan as chiefs brief governor on monarch’s death Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has announced the death of the Olubadan, Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I. Ajimobi yesterday spoke...
  7. Kidnappers demand N50m for Bayelsa chiefs’ freedom Yenagoa—The kidnappers of Chief Blessing Wagio and Chief Isaac Akono-Igolo have reportedly demanded N50 million for their release a week...
  8. Tampering PIB may provoke more crisis, Bayelsa monarch warns By Emem Idio GBARANTORU TOWN- THE  paramount ruler of Ekpetiama in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, HRM King Bubaraye...
  9. Tension as DSS arrests monarch in Bayelsa Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The arrest of His Royal Highness, King Walter Agri, the traditional ruler of Agrissaba in Nembe Local...
  10. Another monarch kidnapped in Delta   The Odion-Ologbo of Olomoro Kingdom, Isoko South council area of Delta state, King Josiah Umukoro, Aghaza 1, has been kidnapped,...

< YOHAIG home