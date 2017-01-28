Biafran Market Onitsha on fire

Posted January 28, 2017 11:51 am by Comments

By Emeka Mamah
The Biafran Market in Onitsha is said to be on fire. The fire started about 40 minutes ago (about 10.15 pm).

News about the inferno is scanty but sources said that the market is located inside or beside the G. Agofere Park along Sokoto Road, Onitsha.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but the market is popular for Chinese jeans and other casual wears.

Winasbet.com

However there were conflicting reports about the fire incident as some residents mistook the closeness of the market to Onitsha Main Market as some say the it was the main market that was on fire.

At the time of this report, men of the Onitsha Fire Service were battling to control the spread of the fire.

More details soon

The post Biafran Market Onitsha on fire appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 3 injured, N50m goods destroyed as fire guts Electronics Int’l Market, Onitsha Goods worth over N50 million were yesterday gutted by mid night fire while three people sustained various degrees of injury...
  2. Fireman dies, 5 injured as fire razes Onitsha market Overview of a market in Onitsha The Anambra Fire Service on Monday lost one of its staff while fighting the...
  3. N50m worth of goods submerged as floods hit Onitsha market No fewer than 120 lock-up shops were submerged by flood at the International Electronics Market, Onitsha, Anambra following a downpour...
  4. Sabon Gari market fire, an act of God — MASARI Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, has said the fire incident that razed the Sabon Gari Market in Kano, should...
  5. Anambra govt officials escape death for allegedly locking up Onitsha market ONITSHA—Officials of Anambra State Urban Development Board, ASUDEB, yesterday, escaped death by whiskers as angry traders from the Electronics International...
  6. Two robbers set ablaze in Onitsha tyre market Two armed robbers, who have been terrorising Nkpor and its environs in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State,...
  7. Gov Obiano Traders’ Football Competition : Onitsha main market traders are champion Another history has been recorded in sports in Anambra State as the finals of Governor Willie Obiano traders’ Football competition...
  8. Nearly 50 shops gutted by fire in Gombe market No fewer than 48 shops and properties worth millions of Naira were on Tuesday burnt to ashes at Gombe old...
  9. Fire outbreak in Lagos market A major fire outbreak has been reported at Balogun market in Lagos Island with many properties destroyed. Four shopping plazas,...
  10. Onitsha fire disaster death toll rises to 70 The fire tragedy that struck the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra, on Sunday, killed four members of Onitsha Newspaper Distribution,...

< YOHAIG home