Biafran Market Onitsha on fire

By Emeka Mamah

The Biafran Market in Onitsha is said to be on fire. The fire started about 40 minutes ago (about 10.15 pm).

News about the inferno is scanty but sources said that the market is located inside or beside the G. Agofere Park along Sokoto Road, Onitsha.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but the market is popular for Chinese jeans and other casual wears.

However there were conflicting reports about the fire incident as some residents mistook the closeness of the market to Onitsha Main Market as some say the it was the main market that was on fire.

At the time of this report, men of the Onitsha Fire Service were battling to control the spread of the fire.

More details soon

