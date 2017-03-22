Bloody clash averted as soldiers invade Lagos police station

By Emma Nnadozie& Evelyn Usman

A bloody clash was, yesterday, averted at Alakara area of Mushin, Lagos State, after some soldiers invaded Alakara Police Station in a bid to release the mother one of their colleagues that was detained at the station.

Vanguard learned that trouble started after two families, who were engaged in daily contribution of money, disagreed over payment of money being owed one of them after one of the contributors died.

One of the families, whose son is a serving soldier, felt short-changed and threatened to force the son of the other family, whose mother died, to pay up.

The case took a different dimension after the soldier, in a bid to force the son of the dead woman to pay up, manhandled him.

The aggrieved boy went to report at the station and the mother of the soldier was invited. While she was being interrogated, her son invaded the police station with soldiers numbering about 20 in two commercial buses, popularly called danfo and started attacking everybody in sight.

Policemen succeeded in relocating the woman to an unknown place, while the angry soldiers searched fruitlessly and then disappeared from the scene.

