Boxing day duel: Ighalo not part of Watford manager’s plan

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo could be “rested” by Watford manager, Walter Mazzarri for the club’s English Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

Ighalo has struggled for form this season, failing to hit the heights of the last campaign where his goals attracted interest from Manchester United.

Mazzarri admits that Ighalo’s form could be better and that he may not select the striker for the lunch time kickoff against Palace as the festive programme kicks off in England.

“For strikers not to have positive moments during the season, it can happen.

“We’ve had problems with many injuries which hasn’t helped (club captain), Troy (Deeney) or Odion (Ighalo) as they haven’t had a chance to rest, we couldn’t take them out to play other players.

“Troy has always been playing and when Ighalo went out the team for a couple of games, then he came back more rested and he was more positive and he is getting his form back.

“Now we’re hoping to get (Nigerian striker), Success (Isaac) and (Stephano Chuka) Okaka back, and this will help both players to rest and come back in form,” Mazzarri said in his press conference on Friday.  Ighalo has scored just one league goal in 14 matches this season.

 

