Breaking: Isiaka Adeleke is dead

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo The first executive governor of Osun state, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke has died.

Senator Adeleke representing Osun West senatorial district according to family sources died in the early hours of today in a private hospital in Osogbo where he was rushed to when he suddenly developed a serious crises last night.

He would be buried today in Ede, his home town according to islamic injunctions.

