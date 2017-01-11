Breaking: Nigeria grants citizenship to 300 foreign nations

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Nigeria has granted her citizenship to more than 300 foreign national, the Federal Government said on Wednesday

This was even as Ministry of Water of Resources stated that it inherited 117 abandoned projects from the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan which it said stood at N89 billion.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of Wednesday meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Abdulraman Danbazzua joined by his Water Resources counter-part, Suleiman Adamu and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina stated that a total of 500 persons applied for Nigerian citizens but about 100 were disqualified.

Details later

