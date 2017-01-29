Buhari may live longer than those peddling his death rumour —Oshiomhole

SIMON EBEGBULEM

IMMEDIATE past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has described the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari as mischievous, saying the rumour is an indication of a longer life for the President.

Oshiomhole, who spoke during the bye-election conducted in Etsako Federal constituency, yesterday, said he had been holidaying in his village at Iyamho, which, according to him, will afford him the opportunity to contribute his quota to the upliftment of his community.

The former governor cautioned those spreading the rumour about the alleged death of Buhari to remember what happened to those who initiated the rumour about the death of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, a former ceremonial president of Nigeria.

He recalled that all those in the burial committee for Azikiwe later died while the former politician was alive.

“If Nigeria medical doctors find cause for you to go and do routine medical check, why would anybody make it an issue that any Nigeria including our President should be denied the right for a medical check? Why would that be an issue and we like to speculate the worst? It is an unnecessary controversy” Oshiomhole said.

“He is entitled to his vacation and we have seen US President going to Camp David to have a rest. We saw Cameron photograph wearing bikini with his wife in Spain on vacation. If you journalists don’t go on vacation, it is because you have not fought for your right to take out time from your work.”

On how he has been spending his time outside office, Oshiomhole said he has been enjoying good rest just as he said his life in office will be detailed in his memoir.

