Buhari: No untouchables in graft war

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration’s determination to wrestle corruption to the ground remains unshaken.

And to underscore that he is unrelenting in waging the war, President Buhari announced that his government would probe the shenanigans reported in connection with IDP funds and punish culprits.

The President, who gave the assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians, however, said that the fight against corruption would be guided by respect for the rule of law and due process.

He vowed that his administration would not spare anybody or organ of government in the ongoing crusade against corrupt practices.

““It is a collective undertaking and resolve that must be seen to its logical conclusion in spite of certain distractions.

“”The fate of our country lies partly in the success of this campaign.It will be unthinkable on my part to allow the boat of this crucial campaign promise capsize mid-stream,’’ he added.

 

