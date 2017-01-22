Buhari transforming Nigeria – Tambuwal

Posted January 22, 2017 5:51 pm by Comments

Buhari transforming Nigeria – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said President Muhammadu Buhari is succeeding in his mission to transform Nigeria.

Tambuwal spoke in Sokoto on Saturday night at a reception organised by the state government in honour of his predecessor, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto).

Wamakko was also among the 12 recipients of the 2016 prestigious Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio Merit Award conferred on them by the Gwandu Emirate Council of Kebbi State on Saturday.

Tambuwal said: “The president has succeeded in tackling the problem of insurgency in the North East while other security challenges are receiving the necessary attention.

Tambuwal

“ The once dreadful Sambisa forest had now been cleared of insurgents and the happy story goes on.

“President Buhari is also doing his best to doggedly fight corruption, diversify the economy and reduce poverty and unemployment.

“The president therefore needs the support and fervent prayers of all Nigerians, irrespective of creed, religion or ethnicity.”

Tambuwal further extolled the invaluable contributions of the five former governors of the defunct ”new PDP,” saying their efforts saved democracy.

Those efforts, the governor averred, led to the merger of the legacy political parties that culminated in the formation of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

”That singular patriotic and bold move greatly helped in salvaging Nigeria sequel to the election of President Buhari.

” Nigerians will not in anyway regret reposing tremendous confidence in the APC at all levels,” Tambuwal added.

The governor further said that the award was for the entire people of the state, noting that “ Wamakko is a father to all and he is worthy of emulation.”

Tambuwal commended the Gwandu Emirate Council for the gesture, urging Wamakko not to be complacent.

Also speaking, a former governor of Adamawa, retired Admiral Murtala Nyako, commended the existing cordial relationship between Wamakko and his successor.

” I am urging leaders at all levels to emulate the duo for peace, unity and progress of the country.

” Fervent prayers should also be sustained for the president and the nation at large,” Nyako added.

Responding, Wamakko dedicated the award to Tambuwal and the people of the state.

” We will continue to strive to defend the dignity and honour of the APC, Sokoto state, Sultanate Council of Sokoto and Nigeria.

”The award will spur me to do more and let me caution political smugglers in the state that my existing relationship with Tambuwal remains solid and cordial.

”We will continue to shame the doubting Thomases, APC in the state is one and all acts of sabotage from within and without would amount to naught,’’ he said.

The National Assembly, Wamakko further said, remains fully committed to the Nigerian project and Buhari’s mission to salvage Nigeria.

 

The post Buhari transforming Nigeria – Tambuwal appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Independence: Buhari has ability to fix Nigeria, says Tambuwal Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Friday expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to fix Nigeria....
  2. Tambuwal, Wamakko accept Sokoto ministerial nominee after meeting with Buhari The party stakeholders agree to support Mrs. Abubakar after intense lobby The post Tambuwal, Wamakko accept Sokoto ministerial nominee after...
  3. Saudi investments in Nigeria too low – Tambuwal laments Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has decried the low investments of Saudi Arabian businessmen in the state and Nigeria...
  4. Buhari, Dogara, Tambuwal meet in Aso Rock President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed-doors with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Sokoto...
  5. Buhari To Visit Sokoto On Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to pay a one-day working visit to Sokoto State on Saturday. The Spokesman of Gov....
  6. Christmas: CAN members visit Tambuwal Christian faithfuls have commended the peaceful coexistence between adherents of Islam and Christian religion residing in Sokoto, and urged the...
  7. 244 Nigerian pilgrims yet to be accounted for – Tambuwal Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday said all Nigerians who went to...
  8. Tambuwal swears in Sokoto acting CJ Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday swore in Justice Bello Abbas as the state’s acting Chief Judge. The News...
  9. Tambuwal assures of peaceful conduct of LG polls Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says adequate security arrangements have been provided for the peaceful conduct of local council...
  10. Tambuwal Congratulates Jonathan, Buhari On Successful Polls The Speaker of the House of Representatives has congratulated President Goodluck Jonathan and President-elect, General Muhammadu Buhari, on the successful...

< YOHAIG home