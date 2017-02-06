Buhari’s good intentions alone can’t take Nigeria out of recession —Cleric

Posted February 6, 2017 5:51 am by Comments

Buhari’s good intentions alone can’t take Nigeria out of recession —Cleric

By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar—Founder and General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel International, CCCI, Cross River State, Bishop Emma Isong, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s good intentions alone cannot take Nigeria out of the current economic recession, saying intelligent people and good policies will.

Winasbet.com

Buhari

While attributing the economic recession to the stringent economic policies of the Federal Government,  Isong, who spoke during a chat with newsmen, weekend, in Calabar, said though the Buhari administration had achieved some level of success in its anti-corruption crusade, it  was yet to make notable progress in revamping of the economy.

His words: ‘’The Buhari- led government has done well in the battle against corruption with a lot of question marks but has done very baldy in the area of economy.  Cash circulation, fiscal policies, banking regulation and basic commercial laws and governmental policies have failed to work in this government.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post Buhari’s good intentions alone can’t take Nigeria out of recession —Cleric appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. PDP to Buhari: Good intentions not good governance The youths group of the People Democratic Party known as the People Democratic Party youth frontier has called on Nigerians...
  2. Cleric to Buhari: Fighting corruption, not equal to improving Nigerians’ living standards Worried by the debilitating state of Nigeria’s economy, the Pastor, New Dawn Baptist Church, NDBC, Victoria Island, Lagos, Rev. Samson...
  3. Why hardship may increase corruption in Nigeria, by cleric By Emma Una CALABAR—CURRENT hardship affecting a large section of Nigerians has the capacity to increase the rate of corruption...
  4. Buhari begins second year with economic recession There are indications that further negative trend awaits the economy in the horizon as President Mohammadu Buhari enters his second...
  5. Economic recession: Cleric advises churches to establish commercial farms A cleric, Dr. Ngozi Durueke, has advised religious leaders to establish commercial agricultural farms to cushion the current nation’s economic...
  6. Stop bemoaning PDP’s mishandling of Nigeria, Cleric tells Buhari GENERAL Overseer of Trinity Gospel Mission, Delta State, Rt. Rev Diamond Emuobor, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to proceed to...
  7. Cleric describes Buhari as a disciplinarian The Chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, (CSMC), Dr Samuel Abidoye, on Saturday urged Nigerians to be patient with...
  8. Pray for Nigeria, cleric counsels Christians, Muslims A LAGOS-based cleric, Rev. Yomi Kasali has urged Nigerians to support the anti-corruption drive of President Muhammad Buhari by dedicating...
  9. Buhari’s administration met economic recession – Ngige MINISTER of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC,...
  10. Buhari should push for an emergency law to pull Nigeria out of recession – Kalu Former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Kalu, has advised President Muhammdu Buhari to initiate policies and legislations that will...

< YOHAIG home