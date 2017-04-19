C-River monarch blames suffering of Bakassi people on Obasanjo

Posted April 19, 2017 7:51 am by Comments

C-River monarch blames suffering of Bakassi people on Obasanjo

By Emma Una

CALABAR—  PARAMOUNT Ruler of Bakassi and Chairman of Cross River Traditional Rulers Council, Etiyin Etim  Edet, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon without making adequate plans for the proper resettlement of the people,  thereby exposing them to untold suffering, which they  are still  facing 13 years after the handover.

Olusegun Obasanjo

Okon  Edet, who spoke yesterday,  in Calabar on the delay in the  implementation of the 2013 report of the  Presidential Committee on the Plight of the Displaced Bakassi People, called on  the former president to  remove the rope around his neck before God calls  him because he assured the Bakassi people   before handing over the territory, that they would be allowed to leave  their ancestral home with all their institutions but  were not  given that opportunity when the place was finally handed over. To make matters worse, he said, the people  are yet to be properly resettled in any other place.

Winasbet.com

He said: “Obasanjo, who is  the main actor in the ceding of Bakassi, is still alive. He made a lot of promises to us prior to the ceding and we thought that he would fulfil them but he did not.  He met with us severally at the Aso Rock  Villa, Abuja, and he spoke to us passionately as the father of the nation which gave us the assurance that the government would do something reasonable for the people of Bakassi  but up till now, we have seen nothing.

“He promised us that we would be allowed to go to any place of our choice with all our  institutions, but uphill now, we have not been given that choice. Perhaps, he had some other intentions which were not known to us, that if he gave out  Bakassi, those  benefits would accrue to him but eventually none of those things came to fruition and he decided to dump us by the way side.”

According to the traditional ruler, “Former President Obasanjo must be  regretting what he did to the people of Bakassi and since he is still politically active, should redeem his promises to the people.”

He said that claims by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation  and Fiscal Commission that the state had been given N36 billion  as compensation for the ceding of Bakassi  was mere propaganda since no evidence was shown on who actually collected the money on behalf of the state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post C-River monarch blames suffering of Bakassi people on Obasanjo appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Cross River assures Bakassi people of permanent resettlement Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CR-SEMA) has reassured the displaced Bakassi people...
  2. Ayade Seeks Better Care For Displaced Bakassi People Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade says he will continue to draw attention of the world to the pains and...
  3. Gov. Ayade Tasks FG, UN On Bakassi People’s Resettlement Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, is appealing to the Federal Government and the United Nations (UN) to intervene in...
  4. Ayade weeps as he recounts Bakassi returnees’ suffering Ramon Oladimeji The Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, said on Thursday that no human being deserves to...
  5. Displaced Bakassi People Get Free Health Services The Cross River State Government is calling on the Federal Government as well as the International Community not to relent...
  6. Displaced Bakassi People Get Rekindled Hope From Govt, Germany The hope of the displaced Bakassi people was rekindled by the Cross River State government and the German City of...
  7. Obasanjo pledges support to kinsmen to get new monarch Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has pledged his support to the kingmakers of Ibogun Town in Ifo Local Government areas of...
  8. I’ll identify with only positive people, Obasanjo says Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday stated that he will only identify with...
  9. Obasanjo blasts Igbo: You are suffering from spirit of individualism Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the...
  10. Cross River reassures of permanent resettlement for Bakassi returnees Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CR-SEMA) has reassured the displaced Bakassi people...

< YOHAIG home