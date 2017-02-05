Cathedral Church marks 150th anniversary

ACTIVITIES marking the 150th anniversary of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos began Sunday with the launch of the anniversary logo.
The event which took place at the church premises was preceded by a sermon delivered by the Reverend Canon Niyi Agosin which has the theme: “Jesus: His personality and supremacy: His reign in glory.”

The launch of the anniversary logo was performed by Bolaji Balogun, the eldest son of the Grand Patron of the church, Otunba Subomi Balogun, who was supported by his brothers Jide and Ladipo Balogun of First City Monument Bank, as well as other patrons and patroness of the church.

Dignitaries, who supported the launch included; Mrs Dolapo Odunlami, Mrs Bandele Onafeko and Dr Toyin Philips.

Others at the event were the Provost of the church, Very Revd. Adebola Ojufeitimi and Dr. Yomi Finnih, who is the Chairman of the 150th anniversary committee of the church.

Other activities lined up to mark the anniversary which will run throughout the year include a press conference, lecture on: The Challenge of the church in the current climate in Nigeria and a gala night, coming up in May this year.

