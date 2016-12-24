Catholic Church baptises 13 infants

ADELE Adaeze Oni Anyasi was born on October 27, 2016. On Saturday, December 17, 2016, her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Osita Anyasi of Aniocha North and Ughelli North local governments of Delta State, in recognition of the importance of baptism as one of God’s great gifts to mankind, joined other 13 parents who brought their kids for baptism at the St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland in Lagos.

The ceremony which involved the use of salt, white cloth, candles, prayer of exorcism and anointing on the chest, head, ear and mouth of the baby, was conducted by Rev. Father Dominic Onuoha who welcomed the children, except one whose parents were asked to represent for a misconduct, to the Christian Community with great joy ahead of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The priest after the almost two-hour service culminating in dipping a cup into a bucket of water and pouring same on the baby’s tender head amidst other rituals, enjoined all the biological and spiritual or God parents to bring up the children in the fear and nurture of God. “By water and the Holy Spirit they are to receive the gift of a new life from God who is love.

*Rev. Father Dominic Onuoha (l) pouring water of baptism on Adele’s head while the mother, Mrs Blessing Eloho Anyasi and the sponsor, Mr. Gabriel Irene watch with keen interest.

“On your part, you must make it your constant care to bring them up in the practice of the Faith.msee that the divine life which God gives them is kept safe from the power of sin, to grow always stronger in theIt hearts. If your faith make you ready to accept this responsibility, renew now the vows of your own baptism. Reject sin; profess your faith in Chrost Jesus. This is the faith of the church which these children are baptised,” he stated.

According to him, children learn better from what they see much more than what they are told, stressing “let the children learn to do things when they see you do the right things. Help the children to know more about Christ. Your primary responsibility is to help them grow up spiritually.”

Admitting the newly baptised children, including Adele, who was asleep althrough the programme, into the Family of God, the officiating priest further counselled the parents, saying: “In confirmation they will receive the fullness of God’s Spirit; in Holy Communion they will share the food of Christ’s sacrifice, calling God their Father in the midst of the church.”

In another development, the church’s Society of St. Vincent De Paul took time to put a smile on the faces of less privileged in the neighborhood for the Yuletide season. Described as Christmas Sharing, the group doled out 200 bags of rice, 120 cartons of chicken/turkey, 100 cartons of food seasoning, 30 bags salt, 10 bags onions, 100 cartons of tin tomato in addition to new and used clothes.

The event took place at the open space behind McGovern Hall of the church where the group’s president, Mr. Femi Adekogbe and the coordinator of Christmas Sharing, Lawrencia George supervised the distribution to the army of less privileged persons including those with various health challenges.

