Chad shuts border with Libya

Posted January 6, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

Chad said  it has closed its long border with Libya and will deploy troops to the area in an effort to prevent the influx of militant fighters fleeing conflict in its war-torn northern neighbour.

Libya has slid into lawlessness since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi. Although Islamic State has been ousted from its former stronghold of Sirte, the country’s U.N.-backed government has largely failed to retain control.

Chad, worried that fighters will flee south across the border, said on Thursday it would take immediate action.

“Some isolated … groups have converged towards the south of Libya, that is to say on the northern border of our country, which is potentially exposed to a serious threat of … infiltration,” Chad’s Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said in a statement, declaring the border region a “zone of military operation.”

Despite a struggling economy, Chad’s army has become one of the region’s strongest, and it now plays a key role in efforts to combat Boko Haram – an Islamic State affiliate group – in neighbouring Nigeria. It also confronted attacks by the Islamist militant group on its own soil.

But the vast desert borders of West and North Africa are notoriously difficult

 

The post Chad shuts border with Libya appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Terror threat: Chad closes border with Libya Chad announced Thursday that it has closed its border with Libya due to the threat of a “potential terrorist infiltration”...
  2. Bus attack: Tunisia to shut border with Libya AFP Tunisia said Wednesday it is closing its border with Libya, a hotbed of Islamist unrest, a day after a...
  3. U.S. Says Boko Haram May Be Sending Fighters To Islamic State In Libya A senior U.S. official said on Friday that there are signs that Nigeria’s Boko Haram terrorist group is sending fighters to...
  4. Niger, Chad Army Kill 38 Boko Haram Fighters – Niger Army Soldiers from Niger and Chad have killed 38 Boko Haram fighters during operations that followed attacks by the Nigerian Islamist...
  5. Triple suicide blasts kill 27, injures 90 at a market in Lake Chad A triple suicide bombing at a market on an island in Lake Chad on Saturday killed at least 27 people...
  6. Niger, Chad troops kill 38 Boko Haram militants Soldiers from Niger and Chad have killed 38 Boko Haram fighters during operations that followed attacks by the terror group...
  7. Islamic State militants kill five journalists in Libya Militants from the Islamic State group have slit the throats of five journalists working for a Libyan TV station in...
  8. Chad troops in Nigerian town for Boko Haram Chadian troops have entered the northern Nigerian town of Gambaru on the border with Cameroon that has been under the...
  9. State of emergency declared at Lake Chad amid rising militant attacks Chad’s government on Monday declared state of emergency in the Lake Chad region on the ground that the area has...
  10. Tunisia hunts jihadists after deadly raid near Libya border Tunisian soldiers stand guard at the scene of an assault on a house outside the town of Ben Guerdane near...

< YOHAIG home