Champions League: PSG aim for Barca’s fall

Unai Emery has stressed Paris Saint-Germain do not feel inferior to any team ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Barcelona.

The Ligue 1 champions welcome Luis Enrique’s side to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday having only lost once in their last 42 home games in European competition.

However, their two previous knockout encounters with Barca – in 2012-13 and 2014-15 – both ended in defeat.

Despite that recent history, Emery remains confident that PSG are ready for the threat posed by the Catalans this time around and believes they can reach the quarter-finals.

“Everybody knows Barcelona. We have analysed them and they will have analysed us. I have been working on our tactical plan and we do not feel inferior to anyone,” Emery stated at a news conference.

“We have some important players who want to make history with PSG. Personal duels will be key. Tactics are very important, but it is all about winning your battles on the pitch.

“This tie is a good opportunity to show where we stand. It’s a chance that we have to exploit. It is important because the Champions League is an important goal for us.

“We have to take our responsibilities and do everything to win.”

 

 

