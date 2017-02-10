Charles Ndiomu Foundation awards scholarships

The Charles Bebeye Ndiomu Foundation joined the Federal Government and the Nigerian Armed Forces community in commemorating this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, by awarding scholarships to children of some of the deceased rank and file of the Nigerian Armed Forces under the fourth edition of its Armed Forces Remembrance Day Scholarship Award Scheme.

Although, there was no formal ceremony for the presentations of the awards this year, the Trustee Manager to the Foundation, Vetiva Trustees Limited, in a brief statement announced that the Foundation would award the scholarship to 20 indigent but brilliant children of Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the service of the nation.

This is an increase from the 17 awards given in 2016.

Vetiva Trustees Ltd’s representative, Mrs. Theresa Orji, stated that since its establishment in 2014, the scheme’s reach has steadily grown both in number and coverage area, as all the recipients hail from various states of the country.

Also, 12 out of the 20 scholarships are being awarded to new scholars, while the remaining are returning scholars, who have excelled significantly in their studies over the years.

She further stated that the Foundation and all the recipients of the awards, were profoundly grateful to the various Divisions of the Armed Forces for their cooperation in the collation and verification of the recipients, particularly the Nigerian Army Education Corp, the Command Schools, the Defence Headquarters, to name a few, adding that without their cooperation, the Scheme’s aim of “giving back” to these families of deceased Armed Forces personnel would not be achieved from year to year.

