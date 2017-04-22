Chelsea beat Tottenham 4-2 to reach FA Cup final

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup final with a thrilling 4-2 victory over London rivals Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday.

Willian put Chelsea ahead early in the semi-final before Harry Kane’s equaliser and the Brazilian netted again with a penalty, only to see Dele Alli draw Tottenham level.

Eden Hazard came off the bench to restore Chelsea’s lead and Nemanja Matic’s thunderous strike ensured the Premier League leaders will face Arsenal or Manchester City in the final next month.

