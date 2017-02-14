Chibok community accuses Army Commanding Officer of highhandedness

Posted February 14, 2017 2:51 am by Comments

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—CHIBOK community in Borno State has accused the Army Commanding Officer, CO, posted to the area of dividing inhabitants along religious lines and maltreating the youths, among other allegations.

The residents also said the CO is high-handed and never welcomed any suggestion from the community.

Winasbet.com

In a statement issued on behalf of the community by their spokesman, Manasseh Allen, the Chibok community said the new CO was “unfriendly, unprofessional and brutish.”

Allen said: “Having spent about two years in Chibok, the CO was sent on a course and the people felt great relief from his unfriendly, unprofessional and brutish style of interacting with locals in Chibok.

“Accused of divisive tendencies along religious lines, he once threatened to shoot us when IG Wala, Olatunji Lanre-Baruwa, Bukky Shonibare and I were on a humanitarian outing to Chibok.

“He kept us standing for hours. I begged him for 30 minutes to allow me see my sick dad and for the team to give relief materials to parents of the abducted school girls in Chibok.

“While on course, the people thought the end of the operational style of such an officer had come. The community, through its Chairman made several reports to the District Head on the matter in writing aside several reports to the Chief of Army Staff.

“Shockingly, the same Commanding Officer has now been re-posted to Chibok and moved to mount Kautikari, one of the largest villages in Chibok near the Boko Haram terrorists crossing point.”

Allen claimed the people of Chibok had cooperated fully with the military to bring lasting peace to the area, but the CO’s posting to the area would reverse the gains made in recent times.

“We plead for immediate return of the former Commanding Officer to Chibok, who worked day and night to secure Chibok and its environs with serious coordination between his team and youth vigilantes.”

 

The post Chibok community accuses Army Commanding Officer of highhandedness appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gongon Ambush: Army Says Commanding Officer, 17 Others Missing The Nigerian Army says three officers and 15 soldiers are missing in action following the showdown with Boko Haram insurgents...
  2. Army rescues missing commanding officer, 5 others Col. Sani Usman, acting Director of Army Public Relations The Nigerian Army has rescued five soldiers and officers among those...
  3. Heritage:Garlands For Isama Diji, Commanding Officer For Onicha-Ugbo Community An elated Iyase and Odogwu leave the residence of the late Isama BUSTLING Onicha-Ugbo, Delta State, was recently agog, as...
  4. Chibok Community Accuses Borno State Government Of Falsehood The Kibaku Area Development Union, an umbrella body for the Chibok community in Borno State, says claims by the Borno...
  5. Photo: Another Commanding Officer, 8 Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush Nigerian troops suffered another setback on Tuesday in the quest to root out Boko Haram remnants from the North-eastern part...
  6. Army Donates Borehole To Kaduna Community The One Division of the Nigerian Army has donated a hand pump borehole to Unguwar Kanti Village, in Igabi Local...
  7. Army Donates Borehole To Kaduna Community The Nigerian Army has donated a hand pump borehole to Kakura community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Speaking...
  8. Army officer under fire for invading Delta church The Commanding Officer of the 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, David Ejoor Barracks, Effurun, Delta State, Lt Col. Igwe Omoke is...
  9. Shettima, Chibok community: hope rises for Chibok girls Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima said yesterday that the news of the rescued women is gratifying even if they are...
  10. Boko Haram members were arrested in Lagos – outgoing General Officer Commanding says The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81Division Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Tamunomiebi Dibi yesterday August 9th, said a good number...

< YOHAIG home