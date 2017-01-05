By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed happiness over the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Abubakar is one of the girl’s abducted from Chibok community, Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgency on April 14, 2014.

So far, 22 girls had been recovered and had been reunited with their families.

In a statement by his spokesman, President Buhari “notes that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.”

President Buhari also “commends the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urges them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.”

He “assures that the Nigerian Government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.”

The post Chibok girls: Rakiya Abubakar’s gives hope that other abducted girls “ll return-Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.