Chibok girls: Rakiya Abubakar’s gives hope that other abducted girls “ll return-Buhari

Posted January 5, 2017 11:51 pm by Comments

Chibok girls: Rakiya Abubakar’s gives hope that other abducted girls “ll return-Buhari

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed happiness over the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Rakiya Abubakar

Abubakar is one of the girl’s abducted from Chibok community, Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgency on April 14, 2014.

Winasbet.com

So far, 22 girls had been recovered and had been reunited with their families.

In a statement by his spokesman, President Buhari “notes that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.”

President Buhari also “commends the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urges them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.”

He “assures that the Nigerian Government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.”

The post Chibok girls: Rakiya Abubakar’s gives hope that other abducted girls “ll return-Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari hails another Chibok girl’s rescue President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday welcomed the rescue of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa...
  2. President Buhari Welcomes Recovery Of Another Chibok Girl President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday lauded the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa...
  3. Photo Of The New Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar, With Her Baby Another one of the more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Islamist Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014 has been...
  4. Chibok Girls: Amina’s rescue has given us new hope—Buhari APPARENTLY elated by the rescue of Amina Ali Nkeki, one of the 219 Chibok School girls abducted on April 14,...
  5. Nigerian Army Issues Statement On The Rescue Of Chibok Schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of another Chibok schoolgirl. Army spokesperson, Sani Usman confirmed the release. A statement...
  6. Chibok Girls Release: President Buhari Renews Hope “If any Nigerian or member of the international community had doubts about the sincerity and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari...
  7. Military hits brickwall over Chibok girls —Investigation The Nigerian military is said to be at crossroads over the whereabouts of the over 200 girls of Government Girls...
  8. Ambode expresses hope on return of Chibok girls Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has expressed optimism that the over 200 Chibok school girls, kidnapped on April 14, 2014,...
  9. Air Force intensifies search for Chibok girls, others in Sambisa forest The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is intensifying surveillance to locate the abducted Chibok girls and other captives held...
  10. There’s Hope the Chibok Girls are Rescued as Nigerian Armed Forces Saves 200 girls & 93 women from Sambisa Forest The Nigerian Armed Forces rescued almost 300 people from Sambisa forest this afternoon. At this time, they are still confirming...

< YOHAIG home