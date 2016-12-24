Christmas is Not about Eating Rice Alone – RCCG

By Imanuel Jannah
The Zonal Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Gideon Dagunduro, has called on Christians to use the Christmas celebrations to talk to God in prayers and show love to the less privileged in the society.

Dagunduro, who made the call in an interview with Vanguard, said that Christmas was not about eating rice alone.

The Pastor said that if Christians truly feared God, they will, on Christmas day, extend hands of charity to the less privileged and spend according to their means.

He said that although the current recession appears to hamper Christmas preparations and reduce the tempo of the celebration, Nigerians should be optimistic the situation will change for the better in the coming year.

“The only thing we can do is to talk to God, and let’s cut our coat according to our cloth.

“Christmas is not about eating rice. It’s about showing love and remembering the less privileged. Therefore, we should not do more than our power.

“Christ was born in a manger. The recession is like our manger. We need to get used to it, and with God on our side, 2017 will be bright and prosperous for this country” he said.

The cleric threw his weight behind President Muhammad Buhari in his fight against corruption adding that with fear of God in the people’s hearts, the culture of corruption will be a thing of the past.

“As a church we want to encourage President Buhari and all political leaders in our nation to continue in the fight against corruption and to have the fear of God.

“If we have the fear of God, we will not kill one another. If we have the fear of God, we will not engage in corrupt practices. If we fear God, we will extend hands of charity to the less privileged,” he said.

