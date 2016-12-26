Christmas: Osun Assembly Advocates Demonstration of Love Among Nigerians

Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon Najeem Salaam has described Christmas as season of joy, redemption and one that kindles hope in the present and inspires possibilities in the future.

The Assembly urged Christians and Nigerians in general to celebrate Christmas with high sense of optimism and faith in the redemption brought by the birth of Jesus Christ pointed that the yuletide offered opportunity for us as nation to seek peace, harmony and exercise love to one another.

This was contained in a statement, signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye to felicitate with Christians on the Celebration of Christmas.

The Assembly acknowledged that this period was a trying time for the country, and the world at large maintained the season should strengthen the resolve of Nigerians to seek the face of God and follow the path of righteousness for economic recovery and social rejuvenation.

While the country strived hard to move out of recession and government work diligently to improve the life of the people, the citizens must look above the present pain and offer prayers to other people in IDP Camps in the country as well as other troubled zones in the world, places like Allepo, in Syria which has been ravaged by war, where civilians have faced what has been described as synonyms of hell, getting trap in warzones, without drugs and foods.

According to the parliament, the measure put in place by the government at the national and state level have shown that the leadership of this country, were not satisfied with the current situation and seriously working hard to addressed it.

Noting that the teaching of Christmas celebration, focused on love, which informed the birth of Christ as a gift from God to save the world from sin, the statement called for sacrifice, prayers and practical demonstration of love among the citizenry.

It also added that if the government would have to succeed in its efforts at revitalizing the economy, it requires the sacrifice of Nigerian and prayers by all.
“The efforts being put in place by government at the center and states, especially in Osun show that there is prospect of overcoming our challenges as a nation and as a state.

“This is evident in the recent payment of outstanding salary of workers for months by the state government during this festive period, which has rekindled the hopes that there are better days ahead.

“While the government must be commended for its pro-activeness to address the current economic challenges, we all need to support the government with prayers and commitment to make sacrifice in line with the teaching of this season”, it said.

The parliament however congratulated Christians on the celebration and advised that they should celebrate with caution and be security conscious during the period.

