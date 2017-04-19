Christopher varsity will address industry/academia gap — Founder

Posted April 19, 2017 7:51 pm by Comments

By Amaka Abayomi

FOUNDER and Chancellor, Christopher University, Dr. Christopher Ezeh, has said the institution is structured to address the gap between academia and industry in Nigeria.

Ezeh, who gave this insight at the first matriculation ceremony and official opening of the school, noted the varsity was borne out of the success recorded by the founders who had at various times established strong and fruitful linkages between academia and industries.

Winasbet.com

He said: “The idea and approval  of the varsity project was agreed upon at a meeting held in Enugu in November 2003 where the conveners had observed the yawning gap existing between the industry and  academia. They also had, at various times, successfully established very strong and fruitful linkages between industry and academia in the area of capacity building and management training. This explains my joy and gratitude to God to be here to share in this momentous event.”

Describing the occasion as the beginning of an epic journey, the chancellor charged all stakeholders to demonstrate uncommon commitment towards the growth of the varsity. He applauded officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC) whose willingness to provide guidance at various stages led to the accomplishment of the varsity.

The guest speaker, Prof. Anya O. Anya, delivered lecture titled Bridging the Gap: The University, The Student and The Workplace, at the event which marked the formal admission of pioneer students into the varsity. Other guests were the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, who represented Governor Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, and Chief (Mrs.) Nike Akande, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Varsity was approved by the Federal Government on February 25, 2015 and licensed by the NUC to begin academic operations on March 5, 2015. It is located on a land area of over 100 hectares situated in Mowe, Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The post Christopher varsity will address industry/academia gap — Founder appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. E-banking Industry Heads Asked To Address BVN Challenges The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has asked a Committee of E-banking Industry Heads to address difficulties faced by...
  2. Real reason I resigned from Jonathan’s govt as SURE-P Chairman – Christopher Kolade Mr. Kolade resigned as head of the intervention office in 2013 citing advanced age. The post Real reason I resigned...
  3. Augustine varsity to meet educational needs of Nigerians – Archbishop The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Reverend Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has said the newly established Catholic Church-owned university, Augustine University,...
  4. British actor Christopher Lee dies aged 93: British actor Christopher Lee, famous for playing Dracula, and villains in The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars, has...
  5. Mountain Top varsity’ll produce morally sound graduates — VC THE Vice Chancellor of Mountain Top University, MTU, Ibafo, Ogun State, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, has said the newly established varsity...
  6. 234 matriculate at Nigeria’s first medical varsity in Ondo Akure—GOVERNOR Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State has said that the establishment of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo was...
  7. Novena Varsity, Delta govt sign MoU on training of medical students By Festus Ahon ASABA—Novena University, Ogume, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU,...
  8. Bank of Industry launches N1bn for fashion industry The Bank of Industry (BoI), on Tuesday in Lagos launched N1billion for the fast-growing fashion industry in the country. Mr...
  9. Reward for academic excellence neglected in academia’ By Dayo Adesulu, Tare Youdeowei, Elizabeth Uwandu & Kelechukwu Iruoma Stakeholders in the sector have posited that one of the ...
  10. Abia to set up University of Industry By Ugochukwu Alaribe ABA—In a bid to harness indigenous skills and promote ingenuity in the area of technological innovations, Abia...

< YOHAIG home