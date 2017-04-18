Common sexual problems and their novelty based solutions

Good day sir. Please I have an enquiry to make on behalf of my uncle. He is in his sixties and cannot get an erection. He also just married a new wife and will like any product that enhances fertility. He is neither hypertensivenor diabetic – Lanre

There are several supplements that can give him an erection. Stiff Nights is a good example and so is Man Up Now. Any of these two supplements will help him get an erection hard enough for meaningful and long lasting intercourse. Regarding the fertility aspect, did he do a hospital test that confirmed his impotence? If not, just for his age, I will recommend Volume Pills. Volume Pills improves virility by increasing semen quantity and boosting motility. Motility means the speed with which the sperm cells reach the egg. He is an older man so he may need a little help in that department – Uche

Hello sir. Sometimes I need a little help getting aroused. I am very hypertensive so I generally avoid erection drugs. I do get erections but it is not always easy to come by – Luke

Luke if you do get erections, then what seems to be lacking is just an arousal trigger and there are different ways to achieve this without supplements. Using a penis enlargement pump is one option. With it you can pump whenever you want to have sex to get a very firm and large erection. For this, get the Handsome Up Penis Pump. Adult films and magazines can also help arouse you of which we have several. So those are your options. Call the office on the numbers here for a guide on how and what to order– Uche

My husband says I don’t initiate sex so he is upset. This is a big issue causing fights between us. I am not sure what I am supposed to do. He always initiates sex which covers for both of us – Ifeoma

Ifeoma everybody wants to feel loved. Being in a relationship with a woman who makes no effort at intimacy sometimes feels like being rejected or that she is just managing to put up with you. This is not a good feeling. When you initiate sex, it is not the same thing as him initiating it. When it comes from you, it makes him feel wanted and loved. When it comes from him, sex sometimes feels like a favorhe is begging for. Nobody wants to always feel like the beggar in a relationship. So make the move occasionally. If you need help with arousal, get a supplement like G Female Tablets or Libigirl Pills. But you need to make an effort if you really care about your marriage – Uche

I wanted a firmer erection and read about the supplement Stiff Nights. I ordered it before I left for Port Harcourt and I only just tried it when I came back over the weekend. It is not bad at all. Great stuff – Nyemike

I used the G Magic Rabbit Vibrator and it was …wow! I didn’t know what to expect at first. I must have climaxed and squirted four or five times. This is wonderfully weird – Mary

You are welcome. G Magicis a top quality pleasure device for women – Uche

Hello sir. I just wanted to say thank you for the Max Man Delay Creamyou recommended for my premature ejaculation problems. It is always strange how humans can suffer froma particular problem for so long and when help finally comes, you forget everything you have been through. But I shouldn’t have forgotten to say thank you – Isa

You are welcome – Uche

The names of the people featured here have been changed for their privacy.

