By Gbenga Oke

Former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Don Etiebet, has called on the National Assembly to confirm the appointment of the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Etiebet, yesterday, said since the office of the Attorney General of the Federation had given a clean bill of health to Magu, the Senate should dutifully confirm him to continue with his good works.

In a chat with Vanguard, Etiebet contended that Magu had been exonerated of any wrongdoing, saying: “The office of the AGF has investigated the allegations levelled against Magu by the Department of State Services, DSS, and he has been exonorated of any wrong doing, President Buhari has accepted the findings of the AGF and accordingly re-submitted Magu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as the Chairman of the EFCC. I believe President Buhari should always be commended for following due process in doing his things as in this case no matter whose ox is gored.”

The post Confirm Magu’s appointment as Chairman of EFCC, Etiebet urges NASS appeared first on Vanguard News.