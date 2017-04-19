Consumer watch: A place that makes you plan ahead
It is advisable for customers to plan ahead in other to avoid embarrassment from marketers. See for yourself the prices of your commodity in the market.
Items Prices
Basket of Tomatoes N5,500
A bag of Pepper (Rodo) N 6,000
A bag of Long pepper N6, 500 – N7000
A bag Onion (white) N18, 000 – N20, 000
A bag of Onion (Red) N15, 000- N18, 000
50kg of long grain Rice N15,000
A derica of long grain Rice N280
50kg of short grain Rice. N15,500 – N15,000
A derica of short grain Rice N300
A crate of egg N1,100 – 1,200
A bag of Olotu beans N 35,000
A bag of Oloyin N32,000 – N33,000
A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo) N45, 000- N65,000
A bag of Gari (Yellow) N19, 000 – N20,000
A paint bucket N800 – N900
A bag of Ijebu Gari N15,000 – N16,000
A paint bucket N800-N900
25 Litres of Vegetable Oil N14, 000-N14,500
10Litres N6, 500-N 7000
25 Litres of Palm Oil N10, 500 – N11,000
5Litres of Palm Oil N2,200
Salt N80-N150
Noodles- 70g N1500- N1800
Spaghetti (1packet) N190-N200
Macaroni(1packet) N120
Semovita (10kg) N2,800- N2, 900
Pampers (cartons of 8) N3, 400
Seasonings N110 – N500
Tomatoe paste (2,200g) N1200-N1500
Tomatoe paste (Medium) N550-N700
Tomatoe paste(small) N150-N350
Tomatoe sachet (a roll) N250 –N300
Pack of toilet roll (48pieces) N1800-N2, 300
A Satchet of milk N30-N50
A Sachet of beverage N45-N50
Toothpaste N250-N270
5 Litres of Kerosine. N1,200
12.5kg. Cooking gas N4, 500
Yam (1 tuber). N400- N800
Ugwu Leaf (a bundle) N3, 500 – N4, 000
A dozen of tied Ugwu Leaf N1,800,
Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen) N800, 1 pack- N100
Carton Titus ice Fish N19,000
1 Carton of Kote ice fish N16,200
1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish N10, 000, 1Kg-N600
