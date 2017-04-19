Consumer watch: A place that makes you plan ahead

Posted April 19, 2017 1:51 am by Comments

It is advisable for customers to plan ahead in other to avoid embarrassment from marketers. See for yourself the prices of your commodity in the market.

Items                      Prices

Basket of Tomatoes                        N5,500

Winasbet.com

A bag of Pepper  (Rodo)                               N 6,000

A bag of Long pepper                     N6, 500 – N7000

A bag Onion (white)                       N18, 000 – N20, 000

A bag of Onion (Red)                      N15, 000- N18, 000

50kg of long grain Rice                   N15,000

A derica of long grain Rice            N280

50kg of short grain Rice.                N15,500 – N15,000

A derica of short grain Rice          N300

A crate of egg                                    N1,100 – 1,200

A bag of Olotu beans                      N 35,000

A bag of Oloyin                       N32,000 – N33,000

A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo)           N45, 000- N65,000

A bag of Gari (Yellow)                    N19, 000 – N20,000

A paint bucket                                   N800 – N900

A bag of Ijebu Gari                          N15,000 – N16,000

A paint bucket                                   N800-N900

25 Litres of Vegetable Oil                              N14, 000-N14,500

10Litres                                                                N6, 500-N 7000

25 Litres of Palm Oil                         N10, 500 – N11,000

5Litres of Palm Oil                            N2,200

Salt                                                         N80-N150

Noodles- 70g                                     N1500- N1800

Spaghetti (1packet)                        N190-N200

Macaroni(1packet)                          N120

Semovita (10kg)                                               N2,800- N2, 900

Pampers (cartons of 8)                  N3, 400

Seasonings                                         N110 – N500

Tomatoe paste (2,200g)                                N1200-N1500

Tomatoe paste (Medium)                            N550-N700

Tomatoe paste(small)                    N150-N350

Tomatoe sachet (a roll)                                 N250 –N300

Pack of toilet roll (48pieces)        N1800-N2, 300

A Satchet of milk                                              N30-N50

A Sachet of beverage                     N45-N50

Toothpaste                                         N250-N270

5 Litres of Kerosine.                        N1,200

12.5kg. Cooking gas                         N4, 500

Yam (1 tuber).                                   N400- N800

Ugwu Leaf (a bundle)                    N3, 500 – N4, 000

A dozen of tied Ugwu Leaf          N1,800,

Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen)           N800, 1 pack- N100

Carton Titus ice Fish                        N19,000

1 Carton of Kote ice fish                                N16,200

1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish            N10, 000, 1Kg-N600

The post Consumer watch: A place that makes you plan ahead appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. See The Current Prices Of Commodities In Nigeria – Vanguard’s Consumer Watch Let’s take a look at the current prices of commodities in and around the Country, Nigeria. The prices of commodities...
  2. Consumer Watch: Know prices of goods and commodities THIS week, the prices of some food items increased and some reduced. 50kg of long grain rice  increased from N16,...
  3. Eating fish, meat before rice controls blood sugar THIS information will interest people living with diabetes. The next time you are served a plate of rice, it is...
  4. How To Cook Good Nigerian Fish Stew Nigerian fish stew is cooked a bit watery. Not as thick as beef or chicken stew, it can be very...
  5. Nigeria, biggest imported rice consumer in the world – FG MINISTER of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, says the Federal Government is doing everything possible to achieve selfsufficiency...
  6. “Photos From My Present Tomatoe Farm” – Mangam I created this thread sometimes ago to seek suggestions from NL and I decided to put all I got from...
  7. Rice Mills employs 3,000 workers in Kebbi Alhaji Abdullahi Zuru, the General Manager of privately owned Labana Rice Mills Ltd. in Kebbi State, says the company employs...
  8. Watch How Airport Officials Caught A Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton An unnamed African man who was packaged as yam inside a carton to be transported to Europe was miraculously caught...
  9. Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Oha Soup Oha soup is a standard dish for the South East elements of Nigeria. It`s like the bitter leaf soup, nevertheless...
  10. Rice farmers launch campaign to promote local rice consumption The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) on Tuesday said that it had launched the `Operation Produce More and Eat...

< YOHAIG home