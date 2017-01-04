Conte: We are focused only on three points

Chelsea head coach is not thinking of setting record number of PL wins at White Hart Lane.

Antonio Conte is only concentrating on claiming the three points when leaders Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Antonio Conte

Chelsea have won their last 13 league matches and would set a Premier League record for consecutive wins in a single season with victory at White Hart Lane.

Asked if he and the players were thinking about the landmark, Conte said: “No, me, the players, we want to win to take three points.

“The record, I repeat, is a great achievement above all because after these 13 wins in a row we took 39 points. The other situations are not important for us.

“This type of game gives you great motivation. Now every team wants to stop our run, not only Tottenham Hotspur.”

  1. silas audi January 4th, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    at this stage, really Chelsea only need three points and that is all. but my anger with Antonio conte is that, why is he not at all using batshuayi? even as substitute?

