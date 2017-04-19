By Tare Youdeowei

ASABA—House of Assembly member representing Oshimili North LGA of Delta State, Princess Pat Ajudua, has enjoined People’s Democratic Party, PDP, faithful to remain steadfast and supportive to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led administration.

Ajudua gave the charge at a party held to express her appreciation to PDP members and seek their continuous support. Her words; “There is no doubt that Governor Okowa and his team have performed creditably. Despite the economic recession, the Governor, the Senator representing Delta North and I have continued to ensure effective representation. Please continue to be prayerful and grateful to God at all times.”

Ajudua thanked her husband, Chief Fred Ajudua, for his immense support, as party faithfuls commended her for good representation at the State House of Assembly, especially her various empowerment projects which include the recent donation of tables and chairs to schools in the area.

The post Continue to support Okowa, Ajudua urges Delta PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.