Continue to support Okowa, Ajudua urges Delta PDP

Posted April 19, 2017 1:51 am by Comments

Continue to support Okowa, Ajudua urges Delta PDP

By Tare Youdeowei

ASABA—House of Assembly member representing Oshimili North LGA of Delta State, Princess Pat Ajudua, has enjoined People’s Democratic Party, PDP, faithful to remain steadfast and supportive to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led administration.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

Ajudua gave the charge at a party held to express her appreciation to PDP members and seek their continuous support. Her words; “There is no doubt that Governor Okowa and his team have performed creditably. Despite the economic recession, the Governor, the Senator representing Delta North and I have continued to ensure effective representation. Please continue to be prayerful and grateful to God at all times.”

Winasbet.com

Ajudua thanked her husband, Chief Fred Ajudua, for his immense support, as party faithfuls commended her for good representation at the State House of Assembly, especially her various empowerment projects which include the recent donation of tables and chairs to  schools in the area.

 

The post Continue to support Okowa, Ajudua urges Delta PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Deltans should support Okowa to build a prosperous state — Odogwu Tam Godspower Odogwu, is a stalwart and grassroots mobiliser of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State Chapter. He was...
  2. Have faith in Okowa, Delta Majority Leader urges constituents Deputy Majority Leader of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Kenneth Preyor, has urged his constituents to have maximum faith...
  3. Desecration: Delta Assembly suspends two lawmakers Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State Two members of Delta House of Assembly, have been suspended for alleged desecration of...
  4. Delta Assembly passes confidence vote on Okowa BARELY three weeks after their return from overseas training in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States of America, members of Delta...
  5. Delta governor: Why I encouraged my son to join politics — Pa Okowa Chief Arthur Okorie Okowa, the father of the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, is a retired principal. Pa Okowa,...
  6. Delta South PDP pass confidence vote in Okowa, Otuaro Emma Amaize THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta South senatorial district, Delta State, weekend, in Warri, passed a vote of...
  7. Clark urges Burutu indigenes to support Gov Okowa for sustainable development Chairman of Burutu Local Government Area in Delta State, Chief Ebikeme Clark, has called on Burutu indigenes in Nigeria and...
  8. N’Delta militants: Onuesoke urges FG to emulate Okowa’s peace initiative Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to the Federal Government to emulate Delta State...
  9. Delta lawmaker commends Okowa on youth empowerment A member of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Daniel Yingi, has commended the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for...
  10. Commissioner urges support for Okowa’s SMART agenda Public spirited individuals and corporate bodies have been enjoined to partner the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in Delta State to...

< YOHAIG home