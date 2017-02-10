Corruption: Osinbajo holds meeting with IG, EFCC, ICPC, AGF

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo last night held a meeting with head of security and anti-corruption agencies.

The meeting which lasted for more than 2 hours held behind closed doors in the office of the Acting President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those who attended the meeting included the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others were Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),Ekpo Nta,? the Department of State Services (DSS), Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mangu ?and the DG Nigeria Processing Zone Authority (NIPZA).

The agenda of the meeting was not made public.

But when approached by the State House correspondents, Acting Chairman of EFCC, Magu said that the present economic recession in the country was caused by corruption.

He therefore called on all Nigerians to join in the anti-corruption war.

He said: “I’m asking all Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption. Adults, children, men, women and including you journalists.

“Corruption is the greatest menace we are facing in the country. Corruption is responsible for the recession we are witnessing today. So all Nigerians must join in the fight against”.

On his part, the Inspector General of Police when confronted with the accusation by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP that he had destroyed the credibility of the police by the way he’s handling of the Rivers state election re-run investigation parried the question saying, “what’s you own assessment?”

Meanwhile, the heads of the anti-graft agencies had earlier met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Also, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), ?Godwin Emefiele and the Minister of Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelamah were seen leaving Kyari’s office.

The post Corruption: Osinbajo holds meeting with IG, EFCC, ICPC, AGF appeared first on Vanguard News.