Debbie Reynolds, daughter Carrie Fisher to be buried side by side

Posted January 1, 2017 11:51 am by Comments

Debbie Reynolds, daughter Carrie Fisher to be buried side by side

A joint memorial service and side-by-side burial are being planned for mother-and-daughter Hollywood stars Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died a day apart earlier this week in Los Angeles, the family said on Friday.

Todd Fisher, son of Reynolds and younger brother to Carrie, said that he caught a glimpse of hummingbirds at a cemetery site at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.

This, he noted convinced him it was the ideal spot for their final resting place.

Winasbet.com

“That’s the way it was meant to be,” Todd Fisher, 58, told Reuters, recalling that his mother, the Oscar-nominated singer and actress, had a special fondness for hummingbirds, which were regular visitors to the grounds of her Beverly Hills home.

Fisher said he and other relatives were gathering this weekend to firm up funeral arrangements, including dates.

He said the family was planning two private events – a joint memorial celebration and a burial of his mother and sister next to one another at Forest Lawn – to be followed by some form of public commemoration of the two women.

Reynolds, who sang and danced her way into the hearts of moviegoers in such Hollywood musicals as “Singin’ in the Rain,” suffered a stroke and died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher

Her daughter, Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, died a day earlier on Tuesday, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from England, where she had been shooting the third season of a British television comedy. She was 60.

Carrie and Todd Fisher were both born to Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher, whose marriage ended in scandal in 1959 after the crooner began an affair with actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Todd had in an interview on Friday on the ABC News programme “20/20,” elaborated on his mother’s final hours, insisting “she didn’t die of a broken heart” but rather “just left to be with Carrie.”

“It wasn’t that [Reynolds] was sitting around inconsolable, not at all,” her son recounted in excerpts from the interview published by ABC.

“She simply said that she didn’t get to see Carrie come back from London, and expressed how much she loved my sister.

“She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie,” he added. “In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out, and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.’’

The post Debbie Reynolds, daughter Carrie Fisher to be buried side by side appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Actress Debbie Reynolds dies of stroke, day after daughter Debbie Reynolds, a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s, including “Singing’ in the Rain,”...
  2. BREAKING: ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60 Carrie Frances Fisher, an American actress who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films is dead. Details soon. The...
  3. Your Wife or Your Baby? Hollywood Actor Ryan Reynolds Says ‘I Would Use My Wife as a Human Shield to Protect that Baby’ If you had to choose between your spouse and your baby, what will your choice be? For Hollywood actor Ryan...
  4. Mother, four-year-old daughter killed by assailants, buried amidst tears Alexander Okere A 28-year-old woman, Mrs. Itohan Enagbare, and her four-year-old daughter, Iwinosa, who were gruesomely hacked to death by...
  5. Yay! Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their First Child Hollywood actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their first child over the holidays but have kept things...
  6. D’banj ‘dumps’ South African side chick, returns to billionaire daughter It seems MAMA Evolution awards winner and Fall in love crooner, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (D’Banj) has dumped his rumoured South...
  7. There was No Sexual Immorality – Debbie Collins on MBGN | Watch her Interview & See More African Queens at #MissUniverse2015 MBGN Universe 2015 Debbie Collins is in Las Vegas right now getting ready for the grand finale of the Miss...
  8. I want to know where my father was buried before I die — Lt.-Col. Yakubu’s daughter Mrs. Kaneng Daze is the first daughter of Lt.-Col Yakubu Pam, who was killed in the January 15, 1966 coup....
  9. Debbie Rise, record label at war 2016 has been called the year of beefs by music pundits and the year appears to be moving in that...
  10. I’m a virgin; Mother,daughter want me in bed Believe it or not, I am a virgin at the age of 25. My problem now is that my boss...

< YOHAIG home