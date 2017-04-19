Declare recovered monies from looters, ex-minister tells EFCC

Declare recovered monies from looters, ex-minister tells EFCC

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—Former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to account for the monies so far recovered from suspected looters in the country.

Magu

Chief Essien, in a chat with newsmen in Eket, yesterday, said that if the monies recovered from looters are properly accounted for by the anti-corruption agency, it would help promote transparency and accountability.

According to him, “The monies recovered from people’s homes do not have effect on the economy of the country because, we have had reports of discoveries of monies but after such reports, we are not told of what happened to the monies so recovered.

“We expect that such monies when uncovered, should be accounted for by the anti-corruption agency.”

He advised the Federal Government to plough back the recovered loots into the economy for infrastructural development.

The former minister also urged the Federal Government to be resolute in its fight against corruption by exposing those who are culpable in the act to serve as a deterrent to others, adding that, “Government should not only tackle corruption involving those who have been in government taking a good chunk of money but, should also battle and watch those who are currently in office, so that we do not end up recovering money again when they are no more in office.”

He suggested that, in order to protect the revenue accrued to the government, Federal Government should block all loopholes as money  generated so far should be ploughed back into the economy for the benefit of the citizenry.

 

