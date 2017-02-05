Dede Mabiaku settles rift with Buhari’s aide, Adesina

Posted February 5, 2017 11:51 pm by Comments

Afro-beat musician, Dede Mabiaku has reconciled his rift with the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Recall that the terms between the duo went bad some days back following claims by the Dede that Adesina insulted him on life radio programme. Dede had walked out on Adesina during the programme after complaining that Adesina commanded him to shut up.

The peace move was brokered by Airtel Nigeria’s Director of Corporate Communications, Emeka Oparah and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde at the Airtel Touching Lives, Season 3Premiere.

The post Dede Mabiaku settles rift with Buhari’s aide, Adesina appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. New video shows Dede Mabiaku continued interview with Femi Adesina An additional clip of the Talk 91.3FM interview with the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari,...
  2. Afro-beat singer, Dede Mabiaku, angrily storm out of radio interview BY ROTIMI AGBANA During an interview session  which held on radio 91.3FM on Thursday in Lagos, veteran Afro-beat singer, Dede...
  3. Femi Kuti not happy with Dede Mabiaku The 2016 annual celebration of Fela Kuti was popular for a lot of highlights, music and diversity, but one person...
  4. Dede Mabiaku walks out of radio station after Femi Adesina told him to shut up on air Earlier this month, singer Dede Mabiaku, in an interview with Sahara Reporters, came hard on the President Buhari led government,...
  5. Afrobeat singer, Dede, storms out of radio interview after clash with Femi Adesina The presidential spokesperson denied asking Mr. Mabiaku to “shut up”. The post Afrobeat singer, Dede, storms out of radio interview...
  6. Dede Mabiaku Walks Out Of Interview After Femi Adesina Allegedly Told Him To Shut Up (Video) Oh dear, you know he is Fela trained and they hardly take ‘nonsense’. So the singer and the Senior Special...
  7. MMM: Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina denies endorsing Ponzi scheme The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has dismissed insinuations in certain quarters saying...
  8. Femi Adesina becomes Buhari’s Media aide Femi Adesina, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), has been named as    Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President-...
  9. Buhari don’t hate Ndigbo – Femi Adesina Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Weekend, was guest on Radio Continental, 102.3 FM....
  10. Buhari gets better with age – Femi Adesina President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite his age, he still remains the good old incorrigible man that Nigerians know...

< YOHAIG home