Delayed luggage: Passengers elated as Med-View Airline delivers last batch

PASSENGERS whose baggage were left behind in Gatwick Airport, London by Medview Airline during the Christmas break were elated as the airline kept its promise and finally delivered the last batch of leftover baggage to Lagos and the affected passengers  trooped the Lagos Airport to collect them.

The promise to deliver all the baggage latest Monday was made by the management of the airline when it had interactive session with the affected passengers last week Thursday.

According to Chief Obuke Oyibotha, Med-View Airline media consultant, the airline has advised passengers who are yet to collect their baggage to do so by visiting D wing arrival of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The delivery of the leftover baggage had been hampered by the intermittent closure of the long runway at Gatwick Airport and the Christmas holidays, forcing the airline to enter into agreement with British Airways which delivered the baggage.

On December 23, 2016, the Airline operated a special flight to London to airlift the baggage but returned without them because there were no adequate staff to screen them.

The baggage arrived in three batches on Saturday, December 31, 2016, Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2, 2017.

Oyibotha also said prior to the delivery, the airline had on Friday night sent SMS to all the affected telling them that the tags numbers of the baggage so arrived were on its website.

The CEO of Medview Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole said the airline and passengers ordeal over the leftover baggage was over.While regretting the inconveniences, he thanked the affected passengers for their understanding, saying the situation was outside the control of the airline.

“But as a responsible airline, it is our obligation to deliver the baggage to all the passengers who flew with us”, Bankole said.

