Delta community leader to pay WAEC/NECO fees for best student

In a bid to encourage the education of young ones in Idjerhe (Jesse) Kingdom, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, a community leader in the area, Chief Kingsley Evwierhurhoma, has promised to pay for the enrolment fee of the best student in the community, in the 2017 WAEC or NECO.

He made pledge while addressing some students and guests during the 45th anniversary of Ejenesa Students Union which took place recently in Ejenesa community.

According to him, his decision was informed by the knowledge showcased by the students in the 2016 student union celebration and as such wanted them to pursue education to a considerable level calling on others to emulate him in areas of education and future of Idjerhe sons and daughters.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

