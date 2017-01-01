Delta CP warns against indiscriminate bush burning

The Delta Commissioner of Police, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, has warned people in the state against indiscriminate bush burning during the harmattan season.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, on Sunday in Asaba said the warning was to guard against fire outbreaks in the state.

Aniamaka said this followed recent fire incidents in some parts of the state which led to massive destruction of property.

The statement advised members of the public to promptly report fire incidents to relevant safety and security agencies.

“The commissioner of police warned that anybody who engages in indiscriminate bush burning would be severely sanctioned accordingly,” it said.

The statement also quoted the police boss as urging security agencies in the state to be vigilant at all times to forestall any acts of lawlessness.(

