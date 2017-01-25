Delta industrialist seeks govt, private sector cooperation

By Tare Youdeowei

An Asaba-based industrialist, Chief Chinedu Ezenyili, has called for cooperation between government and the private sector in promoting industrialization in the country.

Ezenyili, who is the Ide of Oko, in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State, said such venture would pave way for the expected solution to the subsisting recession in the country.

He spoke after he was honoured with an award as the Best Customer of the Year for Dangote Cement in South-South Nigeria, in Lagos.

Chief Ezenyili is the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director (CEO/MD/ of Chinedu and Sons, Asaba.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

