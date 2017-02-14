Delta monarch tasks subjects on peace, unity

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE traditional ruler of Ogwash-Uku, Delta State,  Obi Chukwuka Okonjo, has charged people of the kingdom to continue to live in peace and unity in the interest of sustainable development of the area.

The monarch, who gave the charge during the 7th edition of Ogwash-Uku carnival in the kingdom, said that the community can only achieve accelerated and sustainable development when the people are united.

Commending the organiser of the carnival, Mrs Anthonia Ogauh, for her initiative and commitment, he enjoined other well meaning indigenes of the kingdom to emulate her by contributing to the upliftment of the community.

According to the monarch, the annual carnival was a rallying point for people of the kingdom, adding that it was also helping in promoting peace and unity among the people.

President-General of the kingdom, Mr Emmanuel Okafor and the Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwash-Uku, Mrs Edna Mogekwu, also spoke in the same vein at the event.

 

