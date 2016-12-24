Delta South PDP pass confidence vote in Okowa, Otuaro

Posted December 24, 2016 5:51 pm by Comments

Delta South PDP pass confidence vote in Okowa, Otuaro

Emma Amaize

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta South senatorial district, Delta State, weekend, in Warri, passed a vote of confidence in the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, his Deputy, Barrister (Deacon) Kingsley Otuaro and the Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba-led executive council for impressive performance so far in office.

Otuaro had earlier conveyed Governor Okowa’s message of better times ahead and sued for patience at the well attended meeting of party leaders drawn from the Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri areas and parts of Urhobo nation in the state.

Winasbet.com

A member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator (Mrs.) Stella Omu, assured the gathering that a Strategic Review Committee set up by the party had identified what earlier divided the party and was now set to clinch victory in the polls ahead.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

Also speaking, the incumbent senator representing the district, Senator James Manager and House of Representatives member from Isoko, Hon. Leo Ogor, said PDP has the cure to the problems bedeviling the country and tasked Nigerians to vote PDP to power in 2019.

The motion for the confidence vote was moved by Hon. Solomon Funkekeme and seconded by Hon (Mrs.) Felicia Orounagha, while the first Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro, put the motion before members of the party, who returned a unanimous verdict.

The party said the confidence vote was occasioned by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s result-oriented performance despite the times it described as “financial holocaust”, stressing that his deputy, Barr. (Deacon) Kingsley Otuaro was a “highly supportive deputy and has proved a real ambassador of the district in Government House”.

Other speakers, including Dr. Pius Sinebe, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba and Chief Daniel Etaluku, advised aggrieved members of the party to sink their differences and work for the growth of the party towards regaining power at the national level in 2019.

The post Delta South PDP pass confidence vote in Okowa, Otuaro appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. God proclaimed Otuaro as my deputy —Okowa Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that God revealed his deputy, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, to him even before...
  2. Delta Assembly passes confidence vote on Okowa BARELY three weeks after their return from overseas training in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States of America, members of Delta...
  3. Delta PDP stakeholders pass no confidence vote on party leaders AGBON—THE Agbon Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Stakeholders Forum, weekend, wrote Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over Ethiope East Local Government Area party...
  4. ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Delta Assembly passes vote of confidence in Okowa THE Delta State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence in Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his leadership qualities...
  5. Okowa’ll spread development to all Deltans – Otuaro Acting Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will not deprive any part of Delta...
  6. I’m not hiding Tompolo, says Otuaro, Delta Dep Gov DEPUTY Governor of Delta State, Barrister Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, yesterday, described as false media report that he was providing cover...
  7. Vote President Jonathan, ex militant tells Niger Delta youths The National Leader of the Third Phase Ex –Militants, Tam Odogwu, has urged Niger Delta ex militants and youths in...
  8. Ekiti Lawmakers Pass Vote Of Confidence On Governor Fayose The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for his...
  9. Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa declared winner of Delta governorship election PDP governorship candidate in Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has been declared winner of the state governorship election. Senator Okowa...
  10. Delta political leaders hail Okowa’s victory at tribunal Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Friday Osanebi, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor; a...

< YOHAIG home