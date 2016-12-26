Dogara performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth, says Buhari

Posted December 26, 2016 5:51 am by Comments

Dogara performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth, says Buhari

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is excited by the leadership qualities of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, saying it strengthens his faith in the political competences of the Nigerian youth.

Buhari also commended Dogara for always placing Nigeria above any other interest.

The presidential commendation were contained in a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday to mark the Speaker’s 50th birthday anniversary.

Winasbet.com

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and President Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari noted that he was impressed with Dogara’s rising political career and his leadership style at his relatively young age.

The president vowed to always encourage the younger generation.

“With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded,” the President said.

President Buhari said that he was optimistic of closer working relationship with the legislature in order to fast track the implementation of critically important national policies and programmes.

The post Dogara performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth, says Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dogara @49: I have more confidence in youths – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for always putting Nigeria’s interest above...
  2. Dogara Reinforces My Faith In The Youth – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, for always putting Nigeria’s...
  3. Buhari, Dogara to meet in Aso Rock President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the Presidential Villa,...
  4. Dogara’s performance gives me hope in Nigerian youth “With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded.” The post...
  5. Buhari holds closed-door meeting with Speaker Dogara President Buhari, Yakubu Dogara The embattled Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is currently in a meeting with...
  6. Dogara, Bakare Meet With Buhari Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has held a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, in...
  7. President Buhari Meets With Dogara, Nigerien Speaker President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the...
  8. Without God’s intervention, Buhari, others cannot solve Nigeria’s problems – Speaker Dogara “There is no human wisdom that can take us out of this quagmire…” The post Without God’s intervention, Buhari, others...
  9. Buhari, Dogara meet in Aso Rock President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. The...
  10. House leadership crisis Gbajabiamila splits Dogara’s camp •Unresolved leadership crisis forces NASS to shift resumption date House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara may be losing his plot...

< YOHAIG home