Don wants judiciary give special attention to anti-corruption fight

A don, Dr Ferdinand Ottoh, has urged the judiciary to give special attention to the anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government by accelerating hearing of corruption-related cases.

Ottoh, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Lagos, made the appeal in an interview with the Newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

“Nothing meaningful will be achieved in the current anti-corruption fight without the unalloyed support of the judiciary.

“If it requires reviewing its jurisprudence in matters of corruption cases, let it be so,’’ he said.

Ottoh said that corruption in public offices was a major setback to Nigeria’s development, warning that the country would not be able to record any meaningful progress until eradication of the menace.

“We can only talk of the Nigerian state when it has the capacity to provide welfare for the people and meet its obligations as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

“The corruption in the country before the Muhammadu Buhari administration rendered Nigeria incapable to protect lives and property and provide education and other necessities to its citizens.

“A situation in which individuals have pillaged the resources of the country, thereby making Nigeria unable to meet the obligations of a state will further her dependency and crises.

“The truth is that the Buhari administration’s stance on anti-corruption is a redemption course that this nation needs for sustenance,’’ he said.

 

